Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 79,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 67,828 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 490,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.