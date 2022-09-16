Brasada Capital Management LP Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.