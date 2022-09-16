Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Breedon Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 56 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £948.70 million and a P/E ratio of 945.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 54.20 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.26). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.46.

Breedon Group Cuts Dividend

Breedon Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

