British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Decreased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.