British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BTLCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $626.67.

British Land Price Performance

BTLCY stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. British Land has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

