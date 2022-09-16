Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.97.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 864,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 53,256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 646.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.