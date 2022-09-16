Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Target Price at C$32.38

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
AirBoss of America Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$267.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$9.63 and a one year high of C$47.00.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
