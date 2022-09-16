Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Target Price at $29.60

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE BHLB opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

