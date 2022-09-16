Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Price Target at GBX 1,574.17

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).

Several research analysts have commented on BYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,188 ($14.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 309.38. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,182 ($14.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,339.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,366.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

