Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price at C$5.24

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.15. The stock has a market cap of C$521.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

