Brokerages Set E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) PT at $11.30

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EONGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

E.On stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E.On will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

