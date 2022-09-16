Brokerages Set E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) PT at $11.30

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Down 2.2 %

EONGY stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. E.On has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.18.

About E.On

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.