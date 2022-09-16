Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target at $17.38

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,080.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

