Brokerages Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) PT at $161.67

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UZAPF shares. Berenberg Bank raised Flughafen Zürich to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.84. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

