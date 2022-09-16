Brokerages Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) PT at $250.00

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLN opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Haleon has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

