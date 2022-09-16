Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $27.50

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.51. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

