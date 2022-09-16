Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $40.17

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

