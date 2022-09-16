Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $77.53

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.53.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in PVH by 97.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

