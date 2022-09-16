Brokerages Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $60.50

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

