Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target at $39.57

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SCCAF opened at $19.21 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

