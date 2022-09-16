Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $57.44

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 2.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

