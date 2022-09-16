Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $405.33

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $405.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $920,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 552,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,987 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7,203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $315.94 on Friday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

