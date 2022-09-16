Brokers Offer Predictions for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

