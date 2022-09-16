Brokers Set Expectations for Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Univest Sec lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Pyxis Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Univest Sec currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PXS. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

