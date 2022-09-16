Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:BAM opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $200,315,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

