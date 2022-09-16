BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$138.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.50.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$93.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.18.

BRP Dividend Announcement

About BRP

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.89%.

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

