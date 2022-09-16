Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.
Bumble Stock Performance
BMBL opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -630.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bumble by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bumble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
