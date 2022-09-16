Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -630.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bumble by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bumble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

