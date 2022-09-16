Bunicorn Trading Down 6% This Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $77,684.97 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 166.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,561.73 or 0.33443514 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 577% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00103402 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00844165 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bunicorn Coin Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
