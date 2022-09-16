Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $8.36

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $8.06. Burford Capital shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

