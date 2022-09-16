Burp Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Burp has a total market capitalization of $257,644.53 and approximately $44,410.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burp has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,806.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005485 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064290 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076938 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Burp Coin Profile

Burp is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars.

