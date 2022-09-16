Burp Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Burp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burp has a total market cap of $252,367.09 and $52,691.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burp has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005504 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00064833 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00078168 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Burp Profile

BURP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

