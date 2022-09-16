Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Down 6.2%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 14,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,669,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after buying an additional 244,298 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,215,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 142,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

