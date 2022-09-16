Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $6.09 million and $28,104.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000458 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

