Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and $1.03 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00091437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00079518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007822 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,768,426,106 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain.Bytom has been upgraded to Bytom 2.0, a PoS consensus blockchain, as opposed to from Bytom 1.0 with PoW consensus blockchain.Bytom 2.0 features a reformed economic model with lower total supply, lower inflation, and higher node rewards. Bytom 2.0 keeps expanding the use cases of BTM in governance, basic services, node campaigns and other scenarios.The token supply was reduced to 1.566 billion. The annual additional issuance was reduced to 30 million. Maximum node APR is 60%”

