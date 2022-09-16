Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $191.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

CDNS opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.91. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total transaction of $1,920,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,966,614. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

