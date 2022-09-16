Cake Monster (MONSTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,152.00

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Cake Monster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cake Monster has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $30,152.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cake Monster has traded 46% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 306% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,391.89 or 0.77362760 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 597.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102373 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00832472 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cake Monster Coin Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,284,183,218 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Cake Monster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cake Monster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.