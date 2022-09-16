Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

