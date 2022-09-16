Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Raised to C$8.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFWFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

