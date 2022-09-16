Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFW. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.00.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97.

Insider Activity

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,799 shares in the company, valued at C$226,002.84. In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,799 shares in the company, valued at C$226,002.84. Also, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$48,438.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,438.78. Insiders bought a total of 56,200 shares of company stock worth $258,387 over the last quarter.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

