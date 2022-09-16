California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

NYSE:CRC opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. California Resources has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 140.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in California Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

