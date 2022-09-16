Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.