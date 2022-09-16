CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) & Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Critical Survey

CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CannLabs and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannLabs N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences -40.37% -9.81% -8.96%

Volatility and Risk

CannLabs has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

86.1% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CannLabs and Castle Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences $94.08 million 7.94 -$31.29 million ($1.75) -16.24

CannLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castle Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CannLabs and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences has a consensus target price of $58.86, suggesting a potential upside of 107.10%. Given Castle Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Castle Biosciences is more favorable than CannLabs.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

