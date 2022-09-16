Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOEV. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE GOEV opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Canoo has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $763.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 603,825 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $2,445,491.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,521,976 shares in the company, valued at $54,764,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 603,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $2,445,491.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,521,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,764,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,721,536 shares of company stock worth $11,077,780. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 441.6% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,202 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 330.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

