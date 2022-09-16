Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.44 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $15.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after buying an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 353,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.