Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Connect Biopharma Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $1.46 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

