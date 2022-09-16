Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.11). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.
Connect Biopharma Stock Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ CNTB opened at $1.46 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
