Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

DICE opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $131,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

