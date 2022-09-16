Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ideanomics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ideanomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ideanomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ideanomics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Ideanomics Trading Down 5.3 %
NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ideanomics (IDEX)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.