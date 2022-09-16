Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Ideanomics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ideanomics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ideanomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ideanomics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,255,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ideanomics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,483,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 464,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,745,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 204,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 163,963 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

