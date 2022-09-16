Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $156.93 Average PT from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.93.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

