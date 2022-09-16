Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 6,000 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07.
Capital Power Price Performance
Shares of CPX stock opened at C$50.36 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.31.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
Recommended Stories
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.