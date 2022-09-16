Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm Sells 6,000 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$50.36 on Friday. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.31.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital Power Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.