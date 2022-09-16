Carbon (CRBN) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $668,094.42 and approximately $43,776.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Carbon

Carbon’s launch date was October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,982,100 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carbon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

